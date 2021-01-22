Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $27.47 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $27.47 million and approximately $44,691.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00422137 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000772 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.