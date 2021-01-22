Bytom Reaches One Day Volume of $30.59 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $85.85 million and $30.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00427380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,650,547,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,262,907 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

