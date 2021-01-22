Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading 11.4% Higher

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.22. 173,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 120,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,000 shares of company stock worth $9,426,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.