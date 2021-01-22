Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stake Boosted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after buying an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COG. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of COG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

