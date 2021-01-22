CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Cap Achieves $2.45 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $344,396.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $59.56 or 0.00187328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00587041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.34 or 0.03964289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016351 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,189 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

