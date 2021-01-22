CACHE Gold Price Up 1.6% This Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for $59.70 or 0.00181680 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $143,019.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00574863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.46 or 0.04249991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016478 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,189 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.