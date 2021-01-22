Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $138.62 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.95.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

