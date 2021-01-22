Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 1,793 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.85. 20,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.82. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

