Cadinha & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.84. 9,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,730. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.