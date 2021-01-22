Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 126,672 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 409,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,111,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

