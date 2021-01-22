Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 208,623 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2,640.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,623 shares during the period. CSX makes up 2.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.56. 226,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.04.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.