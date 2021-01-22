Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

