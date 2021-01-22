Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. 69,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,121. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.48. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

