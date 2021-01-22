Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $48.05 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,544 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 6.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $48,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 148.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,333 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,188.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $4,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.16. 498,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,163,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.30 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

