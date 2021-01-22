Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,677 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $473.95. 83,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,215. The company has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.27 and a 200-day moving average of $474.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.