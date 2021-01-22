Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $20.41 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 329,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,413,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.80. 359,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $67.56.

