Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 3.54% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period.

Shares of FXC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.27. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

