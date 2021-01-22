Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 15,695 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.66. 171,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,823. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

