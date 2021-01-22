Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 197,397 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,397 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,499. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

