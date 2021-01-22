Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,986,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Shares of MA traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,122. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.88 and its 200 day moving average is $330.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $8,948,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,532,591,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

