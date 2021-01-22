Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Clorox by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $202.00. 35,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,061. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

