Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes $16.07 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $162.48. 164,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

