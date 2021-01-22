Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,000. CVS Health accounts for about 2.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS remained flat at $$74.08 during trading on Friday. 90,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.