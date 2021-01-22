Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $16.18. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 194,267 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $249,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

