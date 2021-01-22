Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.09% of Calavo Growers worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 71.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $81.49.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

