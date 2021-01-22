Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $4.10. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 82,070 shares trading hands.

CFW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.37.

Get Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$150.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -28.5999982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.