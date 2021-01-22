Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Up 5.8%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.10. 1,992,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,657,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

The firm has a market cap of $218.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 656,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

