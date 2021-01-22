Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 416,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 227,002 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,947 shares of company stock valued at $63,684,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

