Callahan Advisors LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PEP stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

