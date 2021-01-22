Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.10

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 96411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$39.34 million and a P/E ratio of -28.51.

Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

