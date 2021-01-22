Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $85,064.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.09 or 0.03768012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022737 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.