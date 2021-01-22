Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.75. Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 20,288 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.98.

About Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.