Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.08

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 8822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
