Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.08

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 8822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

