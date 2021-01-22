Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

