Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.67. 58,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 67,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Can B Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

