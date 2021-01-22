Canaccord Genuity Boosts Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$1.10

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

TSE DML traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.88. 451,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,096. The company has a market cap of C$596.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991 over the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

