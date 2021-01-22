Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as high as $11.91. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 246,832 shares traded.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.26.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

