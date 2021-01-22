Canaccord Genuity Increases Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $94.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

MRCY opened at $79.49 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04. Insiders have sold 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $872,003 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

