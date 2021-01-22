Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.41

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and traded as high as $112.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) shares last traded at $111.69, with a volume of 1,870,673 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.05.

The company has a market cap of C$49.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6899991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

