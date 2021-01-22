Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 54,300 Shares

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,398,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,971,319,721.43.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 71,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.70, for a total value of C$9,875,084.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 25,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.56, for a total value of C$3,539,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total value of C$14,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total value of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

TSE:CNR traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The stock has a market cap of C$96.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$139.55.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.