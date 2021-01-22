Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Boosted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 659,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,196. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.