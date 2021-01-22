Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,290,215.31. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$2,351,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$40.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.