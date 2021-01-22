Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 135,961 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $113,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,062,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,056,670. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.