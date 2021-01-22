Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 21,160 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $32,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Baidu by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Baidu by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after buying an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after buying an additional 439,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.66.

Baidu stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.75. 6,060,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,317,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.67 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

