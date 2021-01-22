Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 27,152 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.21% of BeiGene worth $49,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in BeiGene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,334,488. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.16.

BeiGene stock traded up $17.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.50. The company had a trading volume of 292,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,380. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.41 and a 200-day moving average of $261.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

