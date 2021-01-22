Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 279,150 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,150 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.18% of Gilead Sciences worth $128,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,570. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

