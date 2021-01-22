Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 38,281 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $64,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Analog Devices by 2,609.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.58. 3,147,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

