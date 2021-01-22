Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 56,114 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $41,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

NYSE EDU traded down $13.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,160. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.95.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.