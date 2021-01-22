Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.37% of Hologic worth $69,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 776.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 995,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $81.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

