Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 172.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,721 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $89,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 291,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after buying an additional 141,648 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE:C traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,821,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,053,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

